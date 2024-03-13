Mexican journalist has been found after he was abducted by armed men in violent western state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prominent journalist in western Mexico who was abducted by armed men has been found alive and well. The fate of radio and television anchor Jaime Barrera gained national attention in part because his daughter, Itzul Barrera, sits on the leadership council of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party. Barrera vanished Monday after leaving a radio station where he worked in the city of Guadalajara, in the violent western state of Jalisco. He never arrived at a television station where he was scheduled to host a show. Prosecutors said Wednesday “he was found in good health.”

