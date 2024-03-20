The UN will vote on its first resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring its safety

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The General Assembly is set to vote on what would be the first United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence. The goal is ensuring the powerful new technology benefits all nations, respects human rights and is “safe, secure and trustworthy.” The United States, which sponsored the resolution, has said it hopes the world body will adopt it by consensus Thursday. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last week that the resolution’s adoption would be a “historic step forward’ in fostering the safe use of AI. He told The Associated Press that the resolution “would represent global support for a baseline set of principles for the development and use of AI.”

