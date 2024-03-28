Former US Sen. Joe Lieberman and VP candidate to be remembered at hometown funeral service

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Political dignitaries, friends and family were expected to gather to honor the late, former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut. A funeral service is planned Friday morning in Stamford, the hometown of the four-term senator who grew as the son of a liquor store owner to come within hundreds of votes of becoming the first Jewish vice president in 2000. Lieberman’s family says he died Wednesday in New York City from complications from a fall. He was 82. Services will be held at Congregation Agudath Sholom. For Lieberman, a self-described “observant jew,” the congregation played a key role early on in his life.

