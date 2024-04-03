1 person hospitalized after dorm shooting places North Carolina university on lockdown
By MAKIYA SEMINERA
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Central University says one person was shot at a dormitory on campus. Police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday night at Lawson Street Residence Complex in Durham. The school was placed on lockdown and a campus alert issued a warning to those in the area. Emergency responders were on an unrelated medical call when they found one person with at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to Duke University Hospital. Neither Durham police nor the university have named any suspect or identified the gunshot victim. The university says it will provide counseling to support students in the aftermath of the shooting.