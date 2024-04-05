Farmworker who survived mass shooting at Northern California mushroom farm sues company and owner

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A migrant farmworker who survived a mass shooting at a Northern California mushroom farm has filed a lawsuit against the farm and one of its owners. The lawsuit filed this week says the owner failed to keep him safe from the co-worker who authorities say committed the killings last year. Prosecutors say Chunli Zhao barged into the shipping container that was home to Pedro Romero Perez and his brother Jose Romero Perez and opened fire, killing Jose and wounding Pedro. Prosecutors say Zhao killed three other colleagues at the farm on Jan, 23, 2023. They say he then drove to another mushroom farm where he shot to death three former co-workers. Zhao has pleaded not guilty.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

