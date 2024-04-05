What we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse as Biden visits and the cleanup begins
BALTIMORE (AP) — A tentative timeline has been released for how soon authorities can reopen crucial shipping channels in Baltimore. Commercial-vessel traffic has been blocked since last week’s bridge collapse. Engineers expect to restore navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore by the end of April. A permanent navigation channel could be open by the end of May. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden plans to visit the city on Friday. He’ll get a firsthand look at cleanup efforts. And he’ll meet with families of the construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed. Six of them died in the tragedy.