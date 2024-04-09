A man led police on a car chase, drove off a 100-foot cliff on Long Island and survived

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a driver led police on a 45-minute chase on New York’s Long Island, drove off a 100-foot cliff into Long Island Sound and survived. Monday’s car chase started when police in Southold in far eastern Long Island responded to a domestic violence call. Police Chief Martin Flatley told Newsday that the man sped off and reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as he drove back and forth across eastern Long Island. Flatley says the driver went over a bluff and into the water. Officers dived in, pulled the driver out and arrested him. Charges were pending.

