Amazon adds Andrew Ng, a leading voice in artificial intelligence, to its board of directors

Amazon is adding artificial intelligence visionary Andrew Ng (EE-ng) to its board of directors. Ng is known for leading AI teams at the Chinese tech company Baidu and Google, where his team taught a computer system to recognize cats in YouTube videos without ever being taught what a cat was. In 2017, he founded the Palo Alto, California-based AI Fund, which invests in entrepreneurs building artificial intelligence companies. Ng’s addition to the board comes as Amazon, like other tech companies, makes massive investments in generative artificial intelligence. The company has invested $4 billion in the San Francisco-based startup Anthropic, which is partnering with Amazon to develop so-called foundation models that underpin generative AI technologies.

By The Associated Press

