International migrants were attracted to large urban counties last year, Census Bureau data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Population estimates show international migrants were attracted to some of the largest, most urban counties in the U.S. last year. This migration often blunted population losses caused by locals moving out and helped urban centers recover from an exodus of residents and businesses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.1 million people moved to the U.S. last year, driving population gains at a time when immigration has become a hot-button election issue during the race for the White House. Census Bureau figures show international migrants accounted for more than two-thirds of U.S. population growth last year.

