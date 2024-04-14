Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, Andrew Scott vie for prizes at London’s Olivier theater awards

LONDON (AP) — Sarah Jessica Parker, Andrew Scott and Sarah Snook are among the stars battling for accolades at the Olivier Awards. The Oliviers are Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards and celebrate work on the London stage. “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham is due to host an exuberant ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Parker is a best-actress nominee for “Plaza Suite,” while “Succession” star Snook is up for her solo show, “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” “Fleabag” star Scott is nominated for one-person Anton Chekhov adaptation “Vanya.” An acclaimed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Hollywood noir “Sunset Boulevard” leads the field with 11 nominations overall.

