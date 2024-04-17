How South Africa’s former leader Zuma turned on his allies and became a surprise election foe
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa faces an unusual national election this year, its seventh vote since transitioning from white minority rule to a democracy 30 years ago. Polls and analysts warn that for the first time, the ruling African National Congress party that has comfortably held power since Nelson Mandela became the country’s first Black president in 1994 might receive less than 50% of votes. One big reason is Jacob Zuma, the former president and ANC leader who stepped down in disgrace in 2018 amid a swirl of corruption allegations but has emerged in recent months backing a new political party. He seeks revenge on the ANC.