Homeless families face limits on shelter stays as Massachusetts grapples with migrant influx

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will begin limiting how long homeless families can stay in shelters as the state continues to grapple with an influx of homeless migrants. Beginning June 1, the total length of stay will be limited to nine months, at the end of which families will be eligible for up to two 90-day extensions. The new law is contained in a supplemental budget approved by state legislators and signed by Democratic Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday. The law also would permanently allow outdoor dining and craft-made mixed drinks to go, policies initially begun during the COVID-19 pandemic.

