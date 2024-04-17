Man sentenced to 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from upstate New York park

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who went missing from a state park in upstate New York last year. Craig N. Ross Jr. pleaded guilty in February to first-degree kidnapping and predatory assault against a child. The girl disappeared on Sept. 30 from a campground Moreau Lake State Park. A search involving more than a 100 people concluded at the 48-hour mark of the girl’s disappearance when police raided a camper Ross had been staying in. Law enforcement found the girl alive in a cabinet.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.