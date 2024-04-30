China says rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah made ‘encouraging progress’ in talks in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah made “encouraging progress” in recent talks in China’s capital on promoting reconciliation. Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian gave few details at a daily briefing Tuesday, but the meeting in Beijing is China’s latest attempt to position itself as broker in the Middle East as an alternative to the West. Lin said representatives of the two groups “recently came to Beijing to have an in-depth and candid dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation.” He said the two sides “had discussions on many specific issues and made encouraging progress.” Hamas has been under siege by Israel in Gaza since launching Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, while Fatah’s rule of the West Bank is under severe stress.

