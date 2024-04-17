NCAA allows transfers to be immediately eligible, no matter how many times they’ve switched schools
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
NCAA athletes will be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer — as long as they meet academic requirements. The NCAA Division I Council’s move fast tracks legislation to fall in line with a recent court order. The council’s decision still needs approval from the D-I Board, which meets next week. The new rules would go into effect immediately, though in reality they have already been enacted through a lawsuit filed late last year by a coalition of states. A judge in West Virginia granted a temporary injunction that lifted restrictions on multiple-time transfers.