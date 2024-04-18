Senate advances renewal of key US surveillance program as detractors seek changes
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has advanced legislation that would reauthorize a key U.S. surveillance tool as lawmakers and the Biden administration rushed to tamp down fresh concerns about the program violating Americans’ civil liberties. The bipartisan legislation being considered Thursday would reform and extend a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702. U.S. officials say the program is vital to preventing terrorism, catching spies and disrupting cyberattacks. A bill renewing the program passed the House last week only after a dramatic showdown on the floor over whether the FBI should be restricted from using the program to search for Americans’ data.