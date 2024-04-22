Poland’s leader says his country is ready to host NATO members’ nuclear weapons to counter Russia
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says the NATO member would be ready to host the nuclear weapons of the military alliances’s other members in response to Russia’s moving its nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus. President Andrzej Duda made the comments in an interview published Monday in the Fakt tabloid. He was responding to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s announcement in December. The 32-member NATO alliance includes the United States. In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman says any deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in Poland would be met with steps necessary for Russia’s security.