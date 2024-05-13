ABC-7 is searching for answers after two SISD board members were arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is looking into the arrests of two Socorro Independent School District (SISD) board of trustees members, as well as one of their wives, that happened May 9. We are also pursuing any actions being taken by the district, or related agencies, based on the three arrests.

BACKGROUND

The arrests come following an investigative report done by the Texas Agency of Education that deemed there were several failures at Socorro ISD, which ABC-7 has previously reported.

The TEA appointed two conservators to oversee the district following that report.

Last week, we reported that Pablo Barrera, who represents District 5, was arrested on several charges, including official oppression.

Hours later, we learned and reported that District 3 representative, Ricardo "Richard" Castellano -- and his wife, Gabriela Castellano -- were also arrested. Each were charged with two counts of "obstruction or retaliation," according to jail records.

ABC-7 reached out to Barrera for comment following his arrest last week, and we have yet to hear back. However, his attorney, Mary Stillinger, did tell us Thursday that at the time, she did not have all the information, including the circumstances leading up to her client's arrest. She did say to ABC-7, though, that Barrera was cooperating with authorities, and she doesn't think he did anything wrong, and that she looks forward to representing him.

We reached out to both Barrera and Stillinger Monday for additional comments, and we are waiting to hear back.

We are also still awaiting comment from the Texas Department of Public Safety. This after spokesperson Ray Vaquera with the arresting agency, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, referred us to DPS Texas Rangers, who he said is overseeing the case.

ABC-7 did speak with Ricardo Castellano Thursday.

”This is just a continued persecution by the district of Mr. Barrera and his family," Castellano said at the time. "We wanted to bring forth what’s wrong with the district so we can make corrective actions. Everything has been presented through an audit. There is no follow-up action by the district or its employee or the superintendent to hold people accountable by those actions. The names are out there for people to review, but the focus has been on us two. There is no equal protection here under the law."

We reached back out to Ricardo Castellano Monday for additional comments from him or his wife. We are waiting to hear back.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the arrests, and whether they were prompted by any of the current ongoing investigations.

We also reached out to Socorro's American Federation of Teacher's for comment on where they hope to see next for Socorro ISD under the TEA's supervision.

We will update you with any new information on air, online, and on the KVIA News App.