How Columbia University’s complex history with the student protest movement echoes into today
By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Students protested what they saw as injustice and demanded change. Administrators were under pressure to get things back to normal. Police came onto the Columbia University campus and made arrests. This wasn’t this month — it was April 1968. The week-long protest that included building takeovers left a legacy at Columbia, one that inspired future generations including the current one. And it’s a historical connection that many Columbia students involved in this month’s protests are acutely aware of. Says one: It’s history repeating itself.