New immigration court docket aims to speed up removals of newly arrived migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is creating a new process aimed at cutting the time it takes to decide the fates of newly arrived migrants in immigration courts from years to roughly six months. The action comes at a time when immigration is increasingly a concern among voters. Under the initiative announced Thursday, single adult migrants who’ve just entered the country and are going to five specific cities would have their cases overseen by a select group of judges with the aim of having them decided within 180 days. That would mark a vastly quicker turnaround time than most cases in the country’s overburdened immigration system.

By REBECCA SANTANA and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

