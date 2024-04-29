A bomb attack in northern Kenya kills 5 people near the border with Somalia
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s interior ministry says five people have been killed in a bomb attack in the remote north of the country near the border with Somalia. Five other people were wounded. There is no immediate claim of responsibility, but Somalia-based al-Shabab militants affiliated with al-Qaida have carried out other attacks in Mandera county. The extremist group has threatened Kenyan forces over their yearslong deployment to Somalia as part of multinational efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation following more than three decades of conflict.