Congress honors deceased Korean War hero with lying in honor ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has given one of its highest final tributes, a lying in honor ceremony at the Capitol, to Medal of Honor Recipient Ralph Puckett Jr. He led an outnumbered company in battle during the Korean War and was the last surviving veteran of that war to receive the Medal of Honor. Puckett, who retired as an Army colonel, died earlier this month at the age of 97 at his home in Columbus, Georgia. He was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor, in 2021, seven decades after his actions during the Korean War. The lying in honor ceremony at the Capitol is reserved for the nation’s most distinguished private citizens. Only seven others have received the honor.

