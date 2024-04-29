Indonesian and Singaporean leaders hold annual talks, joined this year by their successors

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have celebrated the countries’ continued cooperation at their seventh and final Leaders’ Retreat in Jakarta, an annual meeting between the two leaders that was also attended this year by their successors. All four top officials met Monday at the colonial-style Presidential Palace in Bogor outside Jakarta as the retreat became a passing of the guard for both countries. The leaders oversaw the signing of several agreements, including an update on defense cooperation which Lee said reflects the two countries’ robust defense ties. It will significantly boost Singapore’s ability to carry out naval and land exercises amid regional tensions over China’s growing military strength.

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

