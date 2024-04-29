New York special election will fill vacancy in Congress created by resignation of Democrat Higgins
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Voters are casting ballots in a special election to fill the upstate New York congressional seat vacated earlier this year by Democrat Brian Higgins. The race for the 26th Congressional District features state Sen. Timothy Kennedy, a Democrat viewed by many as Higgins’ natural successor, and Gary Dickson, a Republican town supervisor with crossover appeal. Higgins resigned during his 10th term in February to become president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo. The district spans Erie and Niagara counties, including the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. With registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans by more than 2-to-1, it is considered a safe seat for Democrats.