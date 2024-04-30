Finnish hacker imprisoned for accessing thousands of psychotherapy records and demanding ransoms

HELSINKI (AP) — A Finnish court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to more than six years in prison for hacking thousands of patient records at a private psychotherapy center and seeking ransom from some patients over the sensitive data. The case has caused outrage in the Nordic nation, with a record number of people — about 24,000 — filing criminal complaints with police. The court calls the crimes “ruthless” and “very damaging” considering the state of people involved. The well-known hacker has denied all charges. His lawyer says he will likely appeal.

