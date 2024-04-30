Nigerians struggle with fuel shortages as queues form across major cities

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians are struggling with an ongoing fuel shortage, the latest of a series of supply disruptions in the country where many rely heavily on public transportation. Car owners were queuing for hours to buy fuel across major cities on Tuesday, which has led to an increase in transportation costs in the country where public transportation is heavily relied on. Authorities blamed the shortage on supply disruptions due to logistical challenges. The fuel crisis causes a particularly difficult situation for many businesses who run on generators because of Nigeria’s chronically erratic power supply.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.