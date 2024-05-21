Russian general who criticized equipment shortages in Ukraine is arrested on bribery charges

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian news reports say a general who was relieved of duty last year after complaining about problems faced by his troops in Ukraine has been arrested on charges of widescale bribery. The arrest of Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, who had commanded the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army, follows the arrest last month of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, a close associate of then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, also on bribery charges. President Vladimir Putin dismissed Shoigu as defense minister on May 12, appointing him head of the national security council. Shoigu had been widely blamed for Russia’s failure to capture Kyiv early in the Ukraine fighting.

