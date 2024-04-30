This radical economist became Argentina’s president railing against politicians. Now he needs them.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine lawmakers and protestors are converging on downtown Buenos Aires as the lower house debates the cornerstone of President Javier Milei’s legislative agenda. Milei is hoping to push through a key part of his ambitious plan to overhaul the Argentine state. But he has run into resistance from Argentina’s combustible Congress, powerful unions and disgruntled governors, underscoring the challenges of bringing about his promised economic revolution without much political experience or institutional support.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.