Accused teen linked to Sydney bishop’s stabbing applies for release from custody

SYDNEY (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who claims to be a friend of the teen accused of stabbing a Sydney bishop recently has applied to be released from custody on bail. The boy is one of six teens charged last week with a range of offenses including conspiring to engage in or planning a terrorist act. All six are in custody. On Wednesday, the 15-year-old’s lawyer argued in a Sydney court the boy should be released because of exceptional circumstances. A prosecutor opposed the bail application, arguing the boy’s circumstances were unexceptional. A magistrate could rule on Thursday.

