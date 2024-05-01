Kremlin parades Western equipment captured from Ukrainian army at Moscow exhibition

MOSCOW (AP) — An exhibition of Western military equipment captured from Kyiv forces during the fighting in Ukraine has opened in the Russian capital. The Russian Defense Ministry that organized the exhibit says it features more than 30 pieces of Western-made heavy equipment including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams battle tank and Bradley armored fighting vehicle, German-made Leopard 2 tank and Marder armored infantry vehicle and the French-made AMX-10RC armored vehicle. The exhibition that opened Wednesday is set at a World War II memorial venue in western Moscow. It also displays firearms, military papers and other documents. Russian authorities have criticized supplies of Western weapons and military equipment to Ukraine and cast them as evidence of NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict.

