The UN’s nuclear watchdog chief will visit Iran next week as concerns rise about uranium enrichment

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog will travel to Iran next week as Tehran’s nuclear program enriches uranium a step away from weapons-grade levels and international oversight remains limited. Rafael Mariano Grossi’s visit will coincide with a nuclear energy conference Iran will hold in Isfahan, which hosts sensitive enrichment sites and was targeted in an apparent Israeli attack on April 19. The visit also coincides with wider regional tensions in the Mideast inflamed by the Israel-Hamas war. Tensions have grown between Iran and the IAEA since then-President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

