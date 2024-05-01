West Virginia GOP County Commissioners removed from office after arrest for skipping meetings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel has ordered that two county commissioners in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle be removed from office after they were arrested for purposefully jilting their duties by skipping public meetings. The judges wrote in a written decision Wednesday that Jefferson County Commissioners Jennifer Krouse and Tricia Jackson “engaged in a pattern of conducted that amounted to the deliberate, wilful and intentional refusal to perform their duties.” Krouse and Jackson were arrested and arraigned in March in Jefferson County Magistrate Court on 42 misdemeanor charges ranging from failure to perform official duties to conspiracy.

