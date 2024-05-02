Suspect in London sword attack appears in court on murder charge in death of teenage boy

LONDON (AP) — A 36-year-old man accused of wielding a sword to kill a teenage boy, severely injure two police officers and wound two men in a rampage in London has appeared in court on charges of murder and attempted murder. Marcus Arduini Monzo, who has dual Spanish and Brazilian citizenship, was charged in Westminster Magistrates’ Court with murder in the death of Daniel Anjorin, a 14-year-old who was slain as he walked to school Tuesday morning in a northeast London suburb. Prosecutor David Burns says the rampage began after Monzo crashed his van and struck a man. Monzo didn’t enter a plea.

