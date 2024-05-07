Rescuers contact some workers alive in the rubble of a deadly building collapse in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rescue teams trying to find dozens of construction workers missing since a multi-story apartment complex collapsed in a coastal city in South Africa have made contact with 11 people buried alive beneath the wreckage. One man called his wife from underneath the rubble of the five-story building that was under construction when it collapsed. Six workers have been confirmed dead and there are fears that the death count could rise sharply as there is no news on 37 others missing after the huge slabs of concrete and metal scaffolding came crashing down. The building collapsed Monday in the city of George, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Cape Town.

