CFL’s Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach’s lawsuit
TORONTO (AP) — The CFL has suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club. T he league announced Tuesday that Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two preseason games for violating its gender-based violence policy. Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. There was no announcement regarding any penalties or sanctions against the Argos.