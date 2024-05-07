Prince Harry celebrates Invictus Games in London but won’t see his father, King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has arrived in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but he won’t see his father on this visit. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex says that King Charles III has a busy schedule and the two won’t meet during this trip. Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very short visit after his father was diagnosed with cancer. The king returned to official duties a week ago after being sidelined for three months. The palace says doctors were very encouraged by his progress.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.