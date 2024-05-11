Experts say gun alone doesn’t justify deadly force in fatal shooting of Florida airman
By JEFF MARTIN and CLAUDIA LAUER
The Associated Press
The killing of a Black U.S. Air Force senior airman by a Florida sheriff’s deputy responding to a phoned-in complaint about an argument has the airman’s family calling for charges, saying the shooting was completely unjustified. Authorities, though, say the May 3 killing of Roger Fortson at his home is a clear case of self-defense involving an Okaloosa County deputy who had to make a split-second, life-or-death decision. The deputy, whose name and race haven’t been released, shot Fortson six times after Fortson answered his door while holding a gun that was pointed down. Body camera footage shows that the deputy opened fire within seconds and shot Fortson six times before yelling at Fortson to drop his weapon.