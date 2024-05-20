How cockroaches spread around the globe to become the pest we know today

DALLAS (AP) — A new study tracks how cockroaches spread around the globe to become the survival experts we know today. Researchers analyzed the genes of over 280 cockroaches across 17 countries and confirmed that the German cockroach, found around the world, actually originated in southeast Asia over 2,000 years ago. The cockroaches then may have hitchhiked in soldiers’ breadbaskets or stowed away on trade ships to get to western Asia and Europe. Researchers say exploring how cockroaches conquered past environments may lead to better pest control, since today’s cockroaches evolve quickly to beat pesticides.

