Dumping oil at sea leads to $2 million fine for shipping companies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two shipping companies agreed to pay $2 million in penalties after pleading guilty to federal charges related to the dumping of oil in the Atlantic Ocean by a ship bound for New Orleans. Prive Overseas Marine LLC and a related shipping corporation owned by the same holding company pleaded guilty Tuesday. The charges include conspiracy and obstruction of justice. The charges arise from false information entered into a log book of the tanker PS Dream. Court documents said crew members pumped oil-contaminated waste into federal waters while on the way to New Orleans from Malaysia in January 2023.

