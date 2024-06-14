Body recovered from water in South El Paso

UPDATE -- Fire crews recovered one body from the scene. The investigation is being turned over to El Paso Police.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team is trying to get a body out of the water at South Santa Fe Street and Calleros Court.

Fire Department officials posted about the retrieval attempt.

EPFD Water Rescue team responding to reports of a body in the water at S Santa Fe St and Calleros Ct.



— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 14, 2024

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.