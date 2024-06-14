Skip to Content
Top Stories

Body recovered from water in South El Paso

By
Updated
today at 6:49 PM
Published 4:53 PM

UPDATE -- Fire crews recovered one body from the scene. The investigation is being turned over to El Paso Police.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team is trying to get a body out of the water at South Santa Fe Street and Calleros Court.

Fire Department officials posted about the retrieval attempt.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content