Biden is poised to pick up more delegates in Idaho’s Democratic caucuses

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Democrats are caucusing across the state to select their nominee for the White House, giving President Joe Biden more delegates after he already clinched his party’s 2024 nomination. Caucusgoers on Thursday also will elect delegates pledged to the nominee for the state convention, being held June 22. The caucus will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Instead of listening to speeches and moving to various parts of the room to show their support for a candidate, voters will be given ballots to fill out their choices. The Republican presidential candidate has won deep-red Idaho in every election since 1968.

