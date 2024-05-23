Spanish police recover fourth of 5 Francis Bacon paintings stolen in Madrid in 2015

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have recovered the fourth of five paintings by Irish-born painter Francis Bacon that were stolen from a Madrid apartment in 2015. A police statement Thursday said the painting, valued at 5 million euros or $5.4 million, was recovered following the arrest in February of two people suspected of having two of the five works. The five paintings were said at the time to be worth 25 million euros. Police said 16 people, including the thieves, have been arrested since investigations began. The statement said police are continuing the search for the fifth painting.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.