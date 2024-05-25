Globe-trotting archeologist who drew comparisons to Indiana Jones dies at age 94

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Schuylar Jones, a globe-trotting American adventurer who went on to run an Oxford University museum, has died. He was 94. Jones grew up around Wichita, Kansas. He worked in Paris and Africa as a photographer before studying anthropology at Edinburgh University. After graduation, he did field research on people living in remote parts of eastern Afghanistan. That is according to an autobiography on Edinburgh’s website. Jones parlayed that research into an Oxford doctorate degree and went on to become director of Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum. Upon his retirement, he received the Commander of the Order of the British Empire award, one step below knighthood. His exploits have drawn comparisons to iconic movie character Indiana Jones.

