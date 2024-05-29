Republican blocks confirmation of first Native American federal judge for Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Sen. Steve Daines has blocked a Biden administration judicial nominee who would have been Montana’s first Native American federal district court judge. Attorney Danna Jackson with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes was nominated by President Joe Biden in April. The post requires Senate confirmation. A spokesperson for Daines said Wednesday that he blocked Jackson from Senate Judiciary Committee consideration because the administration never consulted him prior to her nomination. A White House spokesperson said members of Daines’ team interviewed Jackson last year but that the senator refused to meet with her.

