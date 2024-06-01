Orbán stages a ‘peace march’ in Hungary in a show of strength before European Parliament election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A crowd of tens of thousands has gathered in Hungary’s capital in a show of strength behind Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The Saturday demonstration took place a week before the European Parliament election. It’s a contest that Orbán has cast as an existential turning point between peace in Europe and a world war. The demonstration was dubbed by organizers as a “peace march.” It brought Orbán’s supporters from all over Hungary and neighboring countries. They marched along the Danube River in Budapest onto Margaret Island. The demonstrators waved flags and signs reading “No War.” Orbán has focused his campaign for the June 9 ballot on Russia’s war in Ukraine. He portrays his domestic and international opponents as warmongers who seek to involve Hungary directly in the conflict.

