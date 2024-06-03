Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect returning to court after a renewed search of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York architect charged in the Gilgo Beach killings will return to court this week after investigators searched his suburban home and combed a wooded area elsewhere on Long Island. Rex Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to killing four women and dumping their remains in a beach highway. He is expected in court Thursday ahead of a status conference. The new court date comes two weeks after authorities returned to his home for an extensive search. In April investigators also scoured a wooded area near Gilgo Beach where the remains of two other victims were found. Heuermann’s attorney declined to comment.

