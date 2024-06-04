Any French military in Ukraine would be a ‘legitimate target’ for Russian forces, Lavrov says
By LOUIS PATRICK OKAMBA
Associated Press
OYO, Republic of Congo (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says any French military instructors in Ukraine would be “a legitimate target” for Russian armed forces. Sergey Lavrov spoke during his latest tour of Africa, where growing frustration with traditional Western allies has swayed several countries toward Moscow. French authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Lavrov’s remarks. Ukraine’s top commander said last week he had signed paperwork allowing French military instructors to access Ukrainian training centers soon. But French President Emmanuel Macron said last week he would not comment on “rumors or decisions that could be made.” Macron’s office did not comment on Lavrov’s remarks.