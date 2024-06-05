Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls posts bail on first 6 of 26 criminal charges

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A political consultant who sent artificial intelligence-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice has made an initial court appearance in New Hampshire, where he is charged with voter suppression and impersonating a candidate ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Steven Kramer, who also faces a proposed $6 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission, has admitted orchestrating a message that was sent to thousands of voters two days before the Jan. 23 primary. He was charged last month with 13 felonies and 13 misdemeanors in four counties, including Belknap County, where he waived arraignment and posted $10,000 bail Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.