‘Traitors’ cast will include Sam Asghari, Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval — and a British aristocrat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reality/competition series “The Traitors” has announced a lineup of reality television all-stars, actors and even a British aristocrat for the cast of its upcoming third season. A slew of stars from the “Real Housewives,” “Survivor,” the “Bachelor” franchises, including Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval, Sam Asghari and Dorinda Medley, will join host Alan Cummings for this season of the Peacock hit. The high-stakes murder mystery game that involves a series of challenges and undercover traitors aiming to sabotage the group has become a massive hit for Peacock, earning an Emmy Award for its first season and gaining several nominations for other awards.

