A man in Mexico died with one form of bird flu, but US officials remain focused on another

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts say the mysterious death of a man in Mexico who had one kind of bird flu is unrelated to outbreaks of another bird flu at U.S. dairy farms. A 59-year-old man in Mexico who had been bedridden because of chronic health problems, but then in April developing a fever, shortness of breath and diarrhea. He died a week later. The World Health Organization this week reported it, calling it the first time that version of bird flu had been seen in a human. But experts remain focused on three recent illnesses in the United States due to another form of bird flu.

